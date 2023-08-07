Mukhyamantri Nipun Bharat Associates To Streamline Implementation Of Nipun Bharat Mission In UP

Lucknow: With the aim of making students proficient in basic language and mathematics skills in primary schools of the state, the Yogi government is set to launch 'Mukhyamantri Nipun Bharat Associates’.

A Chief Minister Nipun Bharat Associate will closely work with the senior District administrators to address foundational literacy and several challenges across the district and streamline the implementation of the Nipun Bharat Mission. Additionally, it will be part of the day-to-day responsibilities of the CMNBA.

Detailed guidelines have been issued by the Basic Education Department in this regard. The Yogi government has decided to appoint two each in every district and a total of 150 CM Nipun Bharat Associates. For this, applications have also been sought from eligible candidates.

Chief Minister Nipun Bharat Associate will get a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000 and a housing and medical allowance of Rs 10,000 per month. The associates will also be provided with a laptop and a pool car in their allotted district.

As per the release issued by the Department of Basic Education, youth who are responsible enough to improve the education results of the district, able to work 24 hours, committed to make a meaningful contribution to the development journey, be adept at navigating complexity and ambiguity along with proactively address day-to-day challenges by collaborating with government stakeholders and who possess leadership skills will be considered.

As far as eligibility is concerned, having UG-PG with work experience passed with 60 per cent marks from NIRF top-100 ranking university/college and expertise in Hindi and English oral and writing can apply by visiting this website ‘www.cmnba.in’.

The Ministry of Education launched the Nipun Bharat Mission in 2021 to achieve universal foundational literacy and numeracy among primary school students across the country.

To meet the goals of this Mission, the Department of Basic Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh has launched CM Nipun Bharat Associates, a statewide education transformation initiative with IIM, Lucknow as the knowledge partner.

Under this programme, a cluster of 150 collaborators will be placed in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh for the successful implementation of the Nipun Bharat Mission to ensure that every primary school student is proficient in foundational literacy and numerous skills by 2025-26. —ANI