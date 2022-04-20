Mukhtar Ansari's Wife Writes To Prez, Fears Threat To Don's Life

Lucknow: Jailed mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife, Afsha Ansari, has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, apprehending a threat to her husband's life and urging him to ensure that his trial is conducted via video conferencing.

In her letter to the President, Afsha said Mukhtar hails from the family of former vice-president Hamid Ansari, Brig. Mohammad Usman and freedom fighter Shaukatullah. She alleged that action was being taken against her family due to political vendetta and shared details of how Mukhtar has been targeted by his arch rival and mafia don, MLC Brijesh Singh.

"Brijesh's gang had attacked my husband on July 15, 2001 when he was returning from Mau. He survived, but two persons, including a police head constable deployed in his security, died while eight were injured. All of them are witnesses against Brijesh. There is no progress in trial of that case while witnesses are being threatened and their arms licences have been cancelled," she said while also referring to Munna Bajrangi's murder in the Baghpat jail.

She said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi and top police brass were targeting her family and her son, Abbas Ansari who is a national level shooter, was booked in a false case while their ancestral properties were demolished in violation of norms.

The MLA's brother, BSP MP Afzal Ansari, confirmed that Afsha has sent a letter and said the attempt to bring Mukhtar from Punjab for producing him before the court despite the Supreme Court's directive to conduct trials through video conferencing is a well-planned conspiracy to eliminate him.

Afzal said his family is being targeted due to political vendetta because he had defeated BJP candidate, Manoj Sinha (now Governor of Kashmir) from Ghazipur seat in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"Action is being taken against Mukhtar, our family and aides to divert attention from the failures of the government. The letter written by BJP MLA Alka Rai to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently is also part of conspiracy to kill Mukhtar," Afzal added. BJP MLA Alka Rai had recently written to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urging her to get justice in her husband's killing -- Mukhtar was the main accused in the murder. —IANS