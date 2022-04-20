Mukherjee Inaugurates Presidential Retreat Annexe In Dehradun

Dehradun: President Pranab Mukherjee today inaugurated the annexe of the presidential retreat Ashiana here which has accommodation facilities for accompanying officers and staff of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Ashiana retreat was built originally as a bungalow of the commandant of the President's Bodyguard and was revived by Mukherjee after long years of disuse.

K R Narayanan, in March 1998, was the last president to stay here.

The restored and renovated main Ashiana building was inaugurated by the president on September 27 last year.

The Ashiana annexe has 12 low-cost dwelling units for officers and staff of the Rashtrapati Bhavan during presidential visits.

The technology used for the renovation was sustainable, cost effective, and environment-friendly with disaster resilient features. Treated water from the estate is safely discharged for irrigation and non-drinking usage leading to mitigation of disease risk and ensuring good health and well being of residents.

Earlier, Mukherjee, on a day-long visit here,was received by Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the airport. After inaugurating the annexe, Mukherjee took a tour of the premises and was given an overview of the projects undertaken in the president's estate. Former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present.