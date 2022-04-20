Mukesh Ambani Visits Badrinath Temple, Donates Rs 2 Cr To Buy Sandalwood & Saffron

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday paid a visit to ancient Badrinath temple here and donated Rs 2 crores to Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) for the purchase of sandalwood and saffron.

Ambani was welcomed by BKTC Chief Executive Officer BD Singh Dharmadhikari and officer Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal.

The industrialist offered prayers to Lord Badri and wished for the welfare of the country. He also listened to lessons from holy text Bhagavad Gita at the inner sanctum of the temple.

He assured that land will be purchased in Tamil Nadu's sandalwood forest for BKTC in the name of his father Dhirubhai Ambani.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid visits to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

On May 10, the portals of Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayan range of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were thrown open to pilgrims after a six-month-long winter break.

A day after, an NRI named Ajay Shah had donated two crowns and three gem-laden shields worth Rs 1.25 crore to the temple.