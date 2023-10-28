    Menu
    Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

    Pankaj Sharma
    October28/ 2023
    Mumbai (Maharashtra): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores.
    According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

    After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

    —ANI

