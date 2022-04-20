Mukesh Ambani Pays Rs 142 Crore

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries have stared purchasing Prime MInister Narendra Modi-initiated Start Up projects conceptualised, initiated, started, run succesfully and already ploughing in lots of profits in shortest possible time. Eyeing them since long to rope them in Reliance Stable to start new projects, Mukesh Ambani, according to reports emanating from Reliance House, asserts that "MukeshBhai" himself scans all projects at present to assess which of them are most suitable for his concern. The choice for Hyderabad-based software-as-a-service SaaS StartUp NowFloats for Rs 142 Crore is his own. Mukesh wants to plough in innumerable cash from it as his late father DhiruBhai did with a non-starter Reliance which no one has ever heard of before that. Then came a day when Reliance easily sidelined all established concerns senior to Reliance by decades.

Today, Mukesh is emulating DhiruBhai in the same direction whole-heartedly making effort to turn new ventures under Reliance tag globally successful. He has already established a new venture called Reliance Strategic Business Ventures the accounts of which are totally different from his other concerns. He is looking for flawless entrepreneurship by him, of him, for him. At most may be for his immediate family members, say insiders.

Reliance also intends to invest an additional capital of Rs 75 crores in NowFloats to hike stake holding to 89.7% by December 2020. According to Ambani's office, the investment will further enable the group's digital and commerce initiatives.

NowFloats helps small and medium businesses go digitl offering them various solutions which obviousy will be hugely money-spinning and cash-rich.

As the word about Mukesh Ambani taking interest/s in Start Up units and even concentrating on purchasing them for profits in the ensuing days, businessmen of all hues are now scrambling for untouched Start Ups from all over the country. Among those who have already spread their emissaries all over the country include: Tata and its various subsidiary units, Mafatlal, Wadia, BPL, R P Goenka Group, Sanjiv Goenka, Bhartia Shobhana Birla, Siddharth Singhania, Hero Motors Munjal and so many others from all through the country. Prime Minister's Start Up indeed is becoming nationally popular as the investors have realised "invest in innovative result-oriented new ventures, push in funds in them and go global and make money worldwide in $. Can there be a better money-making opportunity than this? No for sure in today's gross slump in entire businesses of all kinds.