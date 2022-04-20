Mukesh Ambani gets 5.52L shares in RIL rights issue

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of his flagship firm Reliance Industries (RIL) in the just-concluded Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, according to the company's regulatory filing on Thursday. Ambani now holds 80.52 lakh shares or 0.12% of RIL, up from 75 lakh shares held before the rights issue. His wife Nita and children Isha, Akash, and Anant too got 5.52 lakh shares each after they subscribed to the rights offering. They too hold 0.12% each in the firm. In all, the promoter group got 22.50 crore shares in the rights issue, taking their shareholding in the firm to 50.29%. PTI

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO will use the Common Service Centre (CSC) network for life certification of its pensioners, an official statement said. Around 65 lakh pensioners can submit their life certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) through over 3.65 lakh CSCs, it added. Looking to bring service delivery closer to the doorsteps of Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) pensioners, especially during the Covid pandemic, EPFO has partnered with CSC to provide facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan, the labour ministry said in a statement. PTI

New Delhi: Tata AutoComp Systems on Thursday said it has tied up with US-based Tellus Power Green to set up electric vehicle charging stations in the country. The auto component firm said it has inked an MoU with Tellus Power to supply AC and DC fast chargers for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles. "As part of Tata Group initiative, the company has been planning a significant play in providing systems and components for electric vehicles, as well as provide enabling systems for establishing charging infrastructure," Tata AutoComp MD Arvind Goel said. PTI



