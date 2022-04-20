Mukesh Ambani's Son Anant Named Member Of Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple Committee

Dehradun: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant was Friday appointed as a member of the Shri Badarinath Shri Kedarnath Mandir Committee.

An order issued by the Uttarakhand government on Friday named 10 members of the prestigious temple management committee. Anant Ambani's name figures at No.1 on the list. Anant has been a regular visitor to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples along with his parents.

Mukesh and his wife Nita have three children -- twins Akash and Isha and Anant. Ambanis had last year offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath and sought the blessings of the presiding deities at the famous Himalayan shrines for the wedding of Isha Ambani.

The temple committee is headed by Mohan Prasad Thapliyal.

Badrinath or Badrinarayan Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu which is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. The temple and town form one of the four Char Dham and Chota Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Kedarnath Mandir is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple opens to the general public only between the months of April and November due to extreme weather conditions.