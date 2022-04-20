Mughalsarai Railway Station Gets Saffron Coat

Mughalsarai: The Mughalsarai Junction railway station of Uttar Pradesh is being painted saffron ahead of its renaming to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway station. The borders of the railway station are being painted saffron as part of the programme in which the renaming will be done.

Pankaj Saxena, Divisional Railway Manager said, "A programme would be held in which the changed name of the station would be unveiled. The boards of other stations will also be changed.

This is a historic moment for the railway." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the renaming ceremony on August 05.