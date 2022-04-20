Mugdha Godse to play Bengali woman in 'Romila'

Mumbai: Model-turned-actress Mugdha Godse stepped into Bollywood with a bang in Madhur Bhandarkar�s �Fashion�, but her career didn't take off too well. Now seeking to revive her career, she will be seen in the title role in Jaswant Khera's directorial �Romila�. Talking about her character, Mugdha said: �My role is the title character of Romila. I play a Bengali woman in the film. I�m playing a woman of today who is bold and empowering." To highlight her Bengali character, Mugdha dressed in a Bengali get-up with a red-bordered white saree and big earrings to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak Temple here. Also present at the visit was lead actor Kushal Tandon, who is making his debut with the film. Kushal plays a singer from the north, who comes to Goa to chase his dreams, ends up meeting Romila and eventually becomes a superstar. The film is reportedly an erotic drama. IANS