Mugalsarai Rechristened As Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar

Mugalsarai: Mugalsarai town of the district is finally being named as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar as the Nagar Palika Parishad building also gets a new name this week. Though the famous Mugalsarai railway station and police stations were yet to be renamed, but other state government offices have been asked to paint Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar in place of Mugalsarai. Officials said that first the rename was the Nagar Palika building and then the Nagar Palika Inter college. Now very soon, the entry points road into the town would also get a welcome board of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar. However, people of the town are confused as they have to change their voters ID cards and other things after the change in the town's name. Officials say that the notification was issued on September 12 and thereafter, the change of the name of the town has started. Henceforth, all the documents to be issued by the government would have Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar in place of Mugalsarai, they claimed. However, the police and railways were yet to get any such order from the government to change the names from Mugalsarai to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar so far. In June, the Bhartiya Janata Party-led state government had decided to change the name of Mughalsarai township, while the proposal was also sent to railway ministry and Union government for renaming Mughalsarai railway station, which is largest goods train yard of Asia. This decision had sparked a protest in Mughalsarai township on June 7 when some Congress workers-led by their city unit chief Ramji Gupta had staged sit-in after their bid was foiled to burn effigy of CM Yogi Adityanath. BJP, which is celebrating the centenary birth anniversary of their ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya this year, had died at the Mugalsarai station in a suspicious manner on February 11, 1968.