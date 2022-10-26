Mubin and his associates planned major explosions in Coimbatore

Chennai (The Hawk): Ukkadam youth Jamesha Mubin, 25, was killed in a car bombing in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on October 23. He and five of his accomplices, all of whom have been arrested, had planned large explosions across South India.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have told IANS that Mubin was more likely to have been a suicide bomber due to the presence of chemicals in his body following the autopsy. Mubin was killed early on Sunday morning when the car he was driving exploded. Mubin, the deceased, had a WhatsApp status that read, "expecting death."

The investigating team claims that a search of Mubin's home uncovered a map to the Coimbatore Railway station, the City police commissioner's office, the Coimbatore collectorate, the Race Course, and Victoria Hall, all of which were targets of the major explosions that the deceased and their accomplices had been planning.

It has been confirmed by CCTV footage that Mubin was indeed planning to become a suicide bomber, as he and three of his accomplices were seen moving two gas cylinders and some explosives in the car.

According to IANS's cites of police sources, the accused had direct contact with the IS and that the accused, Faizal, was deported from the UAE in 2020 on account of his ties to the IS. Mubin had close ties to Mohammed Azharuddin, a Muslim youth recruiter currently lodged in the Viyyur jail for attempting to convert them to IS ideology.

Meanwhile, critics of the state government have blasted it for withholding information about the car bomb. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, O. Panneerselvam, the deposed leader of the AIADMK and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said that the DMK government had failed horribly in its duty to prevent such acts of terrorism from occurring in the state.

National Investigating Agency has taken over the case and begun preliminary investigation after the Unlawful Atrocities Prevention Act (UAPA) was forced upon the accused.

