MSME sector is the key focus area of NDA govt : Modi

Nandigram: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said Suvendu Adhikari will win by a huge margin from Nandigram in West Bengal.

"If Suvendu Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, 'parivartan' will begin in the entire state," Mr Shah said.

Addressing a mammoth gathering during a roadshow, the union home minister said, "We will win over 200 seats in West Bengal and form the next Government."

"You can bring change by defeating Mamata Didi in Nandigram," Mr Shah said.

"After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying. If a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe and secure?" the union minister questioned,

The BJP leader said the elderly mother of a BJP worker was trashed. She died yesterday. But Mamata Didi speaks of women security.

He said people of West Bengal are well aware of this contradiction. Entire Bengal doesn't want infiltration but wants implementation of CAA.

Mr Shah holds a roadshow in Nandigram, the Assembly constituency where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, which falls in the second phase of the state assembly elections to be held on April 1.

After spending decades fighting against the Left Front and eventually ending the Communist parties' 34-year reign, Ms Banerjee is now facing a new political opponent.

Locals queued up on two sides of the road and watched the procession, which inched its way through the narrow streets amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and

'Amit Shah Zindabad'.

Suvendu, BJP's candidate from Nandigram, was also present.

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday campaigned for actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat Hiran Chatterjee.

—UNI