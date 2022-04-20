MSME Sector a Crucial Component in North East's Growth Story: India Exim Bank

Kolkata: K. Moses, Chalai, Secretary, NEC has said that there is a serious need to look into Industry 4.0 in the North East. Speaking at the webinar "Impact of COVID-19 in MSME Sector in the North East India: Challenges and Opportunities" organized by India Exim Bank in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Thursday, he pointed out innovations by the enterprises of the region during the pandemic and how North East holds huge huge potential to come up with good start ups.

The webinar focused on various aspects of MSME sector of North East India, and highlighted the huge potential offered by the region and possible ways to profitably unleash these potentials, especially in the context of current pandemic.

Panellists also discussed about how MSMEs in the region can make huge contribution towards strengthening the rural economy and providing sustainable livelihoods for women in the region

EXIM Bank MD David Rasquinha said COVID-19 has disrupted the value chain of the MSMEs especially handloom, handicrafts and food processing sectors. Mr Rasquinha urged the entrepreneurs to formulate a business continuity and recovery plan in case of similar disruptions happening in the future, and organizations like the UNDP and India Exim Bank are in the right position based on their existing activities in the region, to assist MSMEs in their future endeavours.