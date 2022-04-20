MSME Only Sector Where Employment Opportunities Can Be Created On Large Scale: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: MSME is the only sector where employment opportunities can be created on a large scale and the economy can be accelerated, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday.

As per the release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rawat participated in a video conferencing of MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari in which he launched the report on 'MSME Transformation' recommended by GAME National Taskforce, on International MSME Day. During the video-conferencing interaction, he said, "micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is very important for the economy of the country especially in states like Uttarakhand to increase employment opportunities and for economic development," "The Aatma Nirbhar Package to revive the affected industries in the coronavirus-induced lockdown has a special focus on the MSME sector. MSME is the only sector where employment opportunities can be created on a large scale and the economy can be accelerated," he added. —ANI