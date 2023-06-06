Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ms Trouble Shooter Extraordinaire, Exceptional, Espousing, Discovered By Kamal Nath, Doggedly Hellbent On Reviving Congress Government In Madhya Pradesh By Easing Out Current MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Her name is Katha Vachak Richa Mishra: Abs fluent in Ramayan, Maha-bharat, Ved, Upanishad... She Keeps the listeners fully glued to her, thanks to her magnetic "non-stop parlance, reminiscent of Vedic ages", comment the people patronising her presently. She is now the Ms Trouble Shooter for the Congress in MP, say insiders assuredly.