    Menu
    India

    MS Swaminathan, father of India’s Green Revolution, passes away

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    MS Swaminathan

    Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Renowned Agricultural scientist and the driving force behind India's Green Revolution MS Swaminathan, passed away on Thursday, at the age of 98.
    Swaminathan was an eminent agricultural scientist who headed the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Taramani, Chennai.

    Born on August 7, 1925, in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, Swaminathan was instrumental in developing high-yielding varieties of paddy that helped ensure India’s low-income farmers produce more yield.
    He was known as the "Father of Economic Ecology" by the United Nations Environment Programme.
    Swaminathan is survived by his three daughters Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan.
    In 1987, Swaminathan was awarded the first World Food Prize in recognition of his monumental contributions.
    He was also awarded by Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

    —ANI

    Categories :IndiaTags :MS Swaminathan Agricultural Scientist Green Revolution Swaminathan Research Foundation High Yield Paddy Economic Ecology World Food Prize
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in