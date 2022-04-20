MS Dhoni The Untold Story touches Rs 200 crore mark at box office

Producers Fox Star Studios said that biopic MS Dhoni The Untold Story has earned Rs 204 crore at the box office globally. The film about Team India skipper M S Dhoni has earned Rs175.7 crore in India and Rs 29 crore overseas, producers said. It was released on September 30. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film features Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni and also stars Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer is likely to become the third highest grosser of this year, leaving behind Rustom starring Akshay Kumar. MS Dhoni movie has so far collected Rs 121.48 crore, which is around Rs 6 crores less than Rustom�s lifetime collection. Rustom has collected Rs 127.49 crore, giving Akshay Kumar another hit this year besides Housefull 3. With no big release till Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay land during Diwali, MS Dhoni could easily take over Rustom as the third biggest hit of this year. The movie is doing fairly well even on weekdays. MS Dhoni collected Rs 2.30 crore and Rs 2.27 crore on Wednesday and Thursday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, �#MSDhoniTheUntoldStory added ? 27.35 cr in Week 2, taking the 2-week total to ? 121.48 cr. India biz. Note: Hindi+Tamil+Telugu versions. HIT.� Interestingly, top three hits of this year include Airlift and Rustom � both of them having Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It is interesting to note that Salman Khanmay have given the biggest hit of this year, Sultan, but it is Akshay who has emerged as the top star power.