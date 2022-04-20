MS Dhoni spotted with daughter Ziva at Ranchi airport

New Delhi: First glimpse of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva surfaced on Saturday to the delight of onlookers and fans. India�s one-day international (ODI) skipper was spotted with his months' old daughter and wife Sakshi at the Ranchi airport. Photographs of Dhoni cradlling Ziva in a baby sling at Birsa Munda International Airport have occupied the social media sites. The family had had been in Delhi to attend cricketer Suresh Raina�s wedding. Ziva was born on February 6 when Dhoni was in Australia, leading the team into the World Cup campaign.