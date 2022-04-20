MS Dhoni speaks on IPL scam, doesn't expect speculation to stop

Sydney: Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni finally broke his stoic silence over the IPL spot-fixing scandal, saying that he does not expect the speculation around his name to stop anytime soon despite nothing concrete coming up against him. Dhoni, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, has been remarkably calm in the last couple of years despite his name regularly cropping up in cases pertaining to conflict of interest. There was wild speculation about his name being among the yet-to-be-released list of 13 players, who have been indicted by the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee in the IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal. "I know one thing, irrespective of what is there, when it comes to Indian cricket, my name keeps popping up. Now that this has been settled, something new will pop up. It keeps popping up. I am quite used to it," Dhoni said ahead of the tri-series match against Australia. "If there is nothing, some speculative story comes up, big or small. I have to keep dealing with all these things. It is the end of one story, something else may start in a couple of days' time," Dhoni said. Delivering its long-awaited verdict, the Supreme Court barred BCCI President-in-exile N Srinivasan from contesting the Board's Presidential elections. The Court also declared that the allegation of betting against Gurunath Meiyappan, a CSK team official and son-in-law of Srinivasan, and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra stands proved while the charge of cover up against Srinivasan was "not proved". Striking down rules that permitted BCCI office bearers to have a commercial interest by owning teams in the hugely-popular Indian Premier League and Champions League, a two-member bench of Justices T S Thakur and F M I Khalifulla, said, "Amendment in the BCCI rules allowing Srinivasan to own IPL team is bad as conflict of interest in cricket leads to great confusion." While he has refused to comment on the issue in the past, this time around Dhoni was asked a different question, if the final ruling in the matter has come as a relief since the matter is now coming to a near-end pending a three-judge tribunal making a final judgement. There has been wild, mischievous and obviously unsubstantiated speculation that his was among 13 names presented in a sealed envelope by the Justice Mudgal panel to the Supreme Court. PTI