Mrunal Thakur explains the delay in release of 'Pippa'

Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur, who's now rated as one of the most talented actresses in the country, has pened up on why the release of the 1971 War film 'Pippa' got delayed.



Mrunal, who started her career in television but is now firmly a Bollywood star, said 'Pippa', which will premiere on Amazon Prime from November 10, "is like my baby and it takes nine months for the baby to come out".



"There are a few films which don't require so much attention because they are simple. In 'Pippa' there is a lot of work, VFX and the team shot at a number of locations. I was part of the first schedule but for the second and third schedule it was a very tough shoot," she said.



She said this is the kind of journey that a film like 'Pippa' takes.



"The release of the film is not in my hands, but I am doing my best for the promotion of the film because I believed in the film when I signed it," Mrunal said.



"Also, I feel 'Pippa' is coming at the right time. I want to see a film like this on Diwali with my family."



Mrunal has been doing films in various languages, saying, "I love speaking different languages and it is never that I get more love from the audience of one particular language. It is always about the story. Also as an actor I don't want language to be my barrier. So there are no north and south films for me. I believe in the stories."



A biographical war film, 'Pippa' is based on the life of the then Captain Balram Singh Mehta of the 45 Cavalry tank regiment, who fought the Battle of Garibpur in East Pakistan in 1971.



The film, directed by Raja Menon, features Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles. Produced by RSVP Films and Roy Kapur Films, 'Pippa' will be released on November 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

—IANS