Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson sells McLaren F1 car for �8 million

New Delhi: Renowned comedian actor Rowan Atkinson has reportedly sold his 18-year-old Formula One car for �8 million. The Mr. Bean actor bought the McLaren F1 car in 1997 for an estimated �500,000. The 60-year-old British actor is a well known F1 fan and was once caught in a Mr. Bean-esque response to a crash between Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa at the 2011 Indian Grand Prix. Besides watching F1 races live, Atkinson also enjoys driving his F1 car. However, in 2011 he made headlines after involving in a huge shunt, from which he walked away unscathed. But, that crash cost the actor around �900,000 in repairs. His V12-engined McLaren F1 is considered a collector's item with a top speed of 240mph, powered by 650-horsepower engine. McLaren Automotive made just 107 of the Gordon Murray-designed vehicle, only 64 of which were standard road cars.