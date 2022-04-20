Mr Vipul Kumar Jain, Takes Charge Of Head Corporate Administration, ONGC Dehradun

Dehradun: Mr Vipul Kumar Jain, GGM took over the reins of administration at ONGC, Dehradun by joining as Head Corporate Administration on March 1st 2020, after superannuation of Mrs. Preeta Pant Vyas, ED-HCA.

Mr Jain was earlier posted as Head Infrastructure at Dehradun since May 2016 and he will continue to hold the additional charge of Head Infrastructure in addition to his new assignment. During his tenure at Dehradun, Mr. Jain has been instrumental in completion of some of the long pending infrastructural works and for giving a push to infrastructure renewal at Dehradun. Long awaited construction of new quarters at colony has also started in real earnest under his leadership. Mr Jain has more than 37 years' experience in civil construction in various facets of oil & gas upstream industry including drill-site constructions, river training works, residential and commercial buildings. Before posting at Dehradun, he led the execution team of the green building at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, occupied in May'2015. This building is only the second building in India to be registered under "Clean Development Mechanism" of UNFCCC. Building has also received "Platinum" rating under LEED program of USGBC.

Mr Vipul Kumar Jain joined ONGC in February'1983 as Assistant Executive Engineer and has worked at Dehradun, Kolkata, Ankleshwar, Nazira, Panvel and Mumbai. He was awarded with Chairman's "Young Executive of the Year" award for maintaining exemplary quality regime during construction of a residential building for senior executives of ONGC at Penn Road, Kolkata in 1990. Since then he is recipient of many meritorious awards at various work centres of ONGC.

r Jain completed his Bachelor of Engineering (Civil Engineering) from University of Roorkee in 1983, Masters in Business Administration (Operation Management) from IGNOU in 1993 and Project Management Professional of PMI, USA in February' 2012. He has attended myriad professional and managerial training courses at some of the leading institutes of India - Administrative Staff College of India, XIM Bhubaneswar, MDI Gurgaon, IIM Lucknow, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta etc. He has visited many countries of Europe as part of Senior Management Program and Advanced Management Program conducted by ONGC for selected executives. He is a Life member of Institution of Engineers, Indian Road Congress and Indian Geotechnical Society. He is also an accredited arbitrator with Construction Industry Arbitration Council and fellow member of Indian Institution of Technical Arbitrators, Chennai.

It is expected that with his experience as a proven team leader of large construction projects, broad knowledge of working of Regional Office, Mumbai and office of Chief ER, acquaintance with rules and procedures and an experience of 37 years in ONGC will help Mr Vipul Kumar Jain in meeting the expectations of ONGC management and serving the superannuated and serving ONGCians based at Dehradun to their utmost satisfaction.