MPEDA, NCDC ink MoU for promotion of marine exports

Kochi: The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) have inked a memorandum of understanding to synergise their various programmes in the interest of export-oriented capture and culture of fisheries and allied sectors for bringing better value to the stakeholders.

The MoU was signed by K.S. Srinivas, Chairman, MPEDA and Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director, NCDC, here.

"We have identified ample scope for working jointly in the interest of export promotion of marine products for bringing better value to the stakeholders through a variety of activities, including export focus, in line with the policies of the government," said Srinivas.

Under the MoU, MPEDA and its societies and NCDC will jointly formulate programmes to provide technical know-how to cooperatives to upscale infrastructure created for primary production and post-harvest management in the marine products export sector.

The MoU also envisages MPEDA and its societies and NCDC to work in close tandem to showcase to the Indian and global market, products, technologies, processes, knowledge and services by the stakeholders through a variety of modes as may be identified by them from time to time.

Both the parties also agreed to the setting up of a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) composed of representatives from MPEDA and NCDC.

MPEDA, under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is the nodal agency for promotion of marine products exports sector through a range of activities while the NCDC is a development finance institution set up by the Centre for planning and promoting programmes for the production, processing, marketing, storage, export and import of agricultural produce, foodstuffs, industrial goods, and livestock on cooperative principles.

—IANS