MP: Veteran Congress Leader Arif Aqueel passes away at age of 72 in Bhopal

Aqueel, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for a prolonged illness, was a six-time MLA and chose not to contest the last state assembly election in November 2023 due to health issues.

Bhopal: Former Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Arif Aqueel passed away at the age of 72 years in Bhopal on Monday.

Aqueel was undergoing treatment at a private Hospital in the state capital after being sick for a long time.

He was six times MLA and due to the health issues he did not contest the last state assembly poll concluded in November 2023. His son Atif Aqueel contested and was elected as an MLA from his constituency, Bhopal Uttar.

Madhya Pradesh Congress paid a heartfelt tribute on the demise of its veteran leader.

"There is sad news of the demise of senior Congress leader, former minister and former MLA Arif Aqueel. The Congress family prays for peace of the departed soul and for the strength to the family to bear this loss. 'Heartfelt tribute'!," MP Congress posted on X.

State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari remembered the contribution of the veteran Congress leader and paid tribute to him.

"The demise of senior Congress leader and former minister Arif Aqueel is extremely sad. His entire life was dedicated to social service and he was always a popular leader. His demise is an irreparable loss. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this blow. Humble tributes!," Patwari posted on X.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also remembered his relationship with Congress leader Aqueel and expressed his grief on his passing away.

"I am extremely saddened that my friend and brother Arif Aqueel passed away today. From Youth Congress till today, we had a brotherly family relationship of almost 40 years. I pray to God to reside him in Jannat," Singh posted on X.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also condoled the death od the Veteran Congress leader "Received the sad news of the demise of senior Congress leader and former minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Shri Arif Aqeel ji. May Baba Mahakal give place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow."

