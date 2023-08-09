MP: Former Bandit Malkhan Singh Joins Congress Party

Bhopal: Former dacoit Malkhan Singh on Wednesday joined the Congress party in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and leader of opposition Govind Singh at the party's Bhopal office

“Today I am joining the Congress party after quitting the BJP. I had campaigned for the BJP and thought it to be a principled party, and it will work with principles. But I have not seen so much corruption that the Congress has not done damage in 50 years as much as BJP has done in the last 20 years.”

“I am not a leader who does politics. I will never compromise against atrocity. If there is injustice and oppression in the public, then I will oppose it and will never compromise with it,” Singh said.

The former bandit had surrendered in the year 1982 before the then Chief Minister Arjun Singh. Talking about his surrender, he said, “Former PM Rajiv Gandhi took the initiative for my surrender. My demand was the 100 bighas of land for Ramjanaki temple in the area and when the land was granted for the temple, I surrendered before the then CM Arjun Singh.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suhani Kushwaha and former District Education Officer Santosh Sharma also joined the Congress party today.

“I welcome Malkhan Singh ji to the Congress party. Today every class is troubled and the future of the youth is in darkness. Corruption is going on everywhere,” Kamal Nath said. Today, those who joined the Congress party have supported the truth, the Congress leader said. Today is World Tribal Day but tribal people are being tortured in the State, Nath said adding that Madhya Pradesh has become number one in tribal atrocity incidents in the country.

Law and order has completely broken and women are being tortured, he said.

Nath also took a dig at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when there was a power outage during Malkhan Singh’s joining ceremony. Nath said that it was CM Chouhan’s "artwork."

“Shivraj ji has made 22000 announcements in these years. The announcement machine is running at double speed,” Nath claimed.

—ANI