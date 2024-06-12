    Menu
    MP woman gets death sentence for killing mother-in-law by stabbing her over 95 times

    The Hawk
    June12/ 2024
    The heinous crime, committed with a sickle, occurred in Atraila village under Mangawa police station limits.

    Representative image of stabbing with a knife.

    Rewa (MP): A court in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has sentenced a 24-year-old woman to death for murdering her mother-in-law in 2022 by stabbing her more than 95 times.

    Rewa district's fourth additional sessions judge Padma Jatav convicted Kanchan Kol for killing her 50-year-old mother-in-law Saroj Kol, additional public prosecutor Vikas Dwivedi said.

    Kanchan, a resident of Atraila village under Mangawa police station limits, was accused of stabbing her mother-in-law with a sickle for over 95 times on July 12, 2022 following a domestic strife, he said.

    The victim was alone in the house at that time. Her son later informed the police and took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Dwivedi said.

    The public prosecutor said that victim Saroj Kol's husband Valmik Kol was also named as a co-accused in the case on the charge of inciting her, but was acquitted in the absence of evidence.

    —PTI

