MP, UP police working in co-ordination: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Vikas Dubey's arrest

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday congratulated the state police on the arrest of Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey.

"I congratulate Madhya Pradesh Police on the arrest of Vikas Dubey. I am constantly in touch with UP authorities and have also spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth. For further probe, he will be handed over to UP Police. Police of both states working in co-ordination," Chouhan said.

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh today morning.

Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively. (ANI)



