MP tribals facing double blow, misgovernance and deliberate atrocities: Congress leader Ragini Nayak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Ragini Nayak has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over tribal atrocities in Madhya Pradesh stating that tribal people were facing a double blow, misgovernance and deliberate atrocities in the state.

Nayak made the remark while addressing a press conference in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

The Congress leader said, “We have not even come out of the wounds of the Ujjain incident and another news has come that a body of a tribal girl was found lying in a mountain drain in Katni. The girl was raped and then murdered. She had left her house three days ago and did not return. The family was trying to lodge a missing complaint. She got engaged a few days ago and was about to get married.”

Women and tribals in Madhya Pradesh are living in the shadow of fear. One feels fear even while walking on the road in public, in the dark night, in the crowd and even on the deserted road.

“If any one state in the country has the highest population of tribals, it is Madhya Pradesh. Nonetheless, Madhya Pradesh is also number one in tribal atrocity. Today, I want to ask CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan why he (Chouhan) and his government are anti-tribal. Here the tribals are facing a double blow, the misgovernance and the deliberate atrocities and this is the reason why the countdown of BJP and Shivraj government has started in the state,” Nayak said.

Meanwhile, speaking about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the congress leader said that he (Rahul Gandhi) would reach Indore at around 10:45 am, from there he would reach Shajapur and would address the public there.

On the other hand, BJP Spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi has hit back on Nayak’s remark and said that the Congress party was struggling with intellectual bankruptcy.

Chaturvedi said, “The entire Congress party is struggling with intellectual bankruptcy. If we talk about the tribal section in Madhya Pradesh, it is the BJP government that has implemented the provisions of the PESA Act for tribal people. The Congress governments have not implemented the Act in the state, Chaturvedi said.

BJP also did the work of honouring tribal heroes. Apart from this, the BJP government has provided education and health facilities to tribal youths. Rest, the tribal people will give answers to Congress in the upcoming state assembly elections, the BJP leader added.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

