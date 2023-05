Bhopal: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the schools in Madhya Pradesh for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till April 15, according to a notification by the state's School Education Department.

The circular was issued to all the Collectors, District Education Officers and District Project Coordinators, to keep the schools shut amid spike in Covid infections across the state.

However, classes 9 to 12 will operate as per the previous department circular.

--IANS