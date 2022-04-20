MP rape convict flees court after being sentenced to 10 yrs jail

Barwani: In an embarrassment for security officials in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani District, a man convicted of rape escaped from the courtroom soon after his sentencing.

The judge found him guilty of rape of a minor and sentenced him to ten years in prison and a penalty of Rs 7,000.

Soon after the verdict was read out, the convict ran away and security officials failed to catch him.

The incident happened at a local court in Barwani district on Tuesday evening, official said.

Vijay Solanki, 28-year-old, who was out on bail, ran out of the courtroom as soon as he heard the verdict sentencing him to ten years in jail.

When attempts to catch him failed, a court employee registered a complaint with the police, station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said. A search has been ordered to find and arrest Vijay Solanki.

According to the police officer, Solanki had been booked by Rajpur police station in the district for raping a minor in 2015.