MP polls: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

Bhopal: Another video clip has surfaced showing Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Singh Tomar allegedly discussing transactions worth "hundreds of crores", mounting trouble for the ruling BJP ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.



The latest video is said to be the second clip of the same video that surfaced a couple of weeks back.



Even as the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed, the Congress, however, missed no time to corner the ruling BJP by highlighting the matter.



The fresh clip of the viral video shows Devendra Singh discussing transactions worth hundreds of crores of rupees. The person talking on the call can be heard telling Devendra Singh that the CA of some unknown person from Chandigarh will tell them every month whether it is Rs 50 crore, Rs 100 crore or Rs 500 crore.



In response to that, the minister's son can be heard saying "no problem".



The broker then says that the money has to be taken every month.



Later, Devendra asks: "How much will they give in the first month?"



Their conversation further mentions that the money will be converted and then it will be transferred to Monardo (as the name mentioned by the person talking to Devendra Singh). On this, Devendra said that "you can order (the money) to your account and then send it".



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mentioned about the viral video during his speech in Neemuch and then in Bhopal on Monday while questioning the BJP's silence on this matter.



While addressing a rally in Neemuch earlier during the time, the former Congress president asked why the Prime Minister did not send his ED?



He raised the same question during his speech in Harda and then in Bhopal during the evening on Monday.



Rahul Gandhi said the viral video showed the son of a Union minister 'stealing money of farmers, the poor and labourers' and asked if the Narendra Modi government had sent the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

