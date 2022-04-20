MP Police to help UP counterpart in hunt for gangster Dubey (Ld)

Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh Police will help its Uttar Pradesh counterpart in the hunt for absconding gangster Vikas Dubey, who along with his gang had gunned down eight police officials in Bikru village in Kanpur district on June 3.

Deputy Inspector General of police, Gwalior range, AK Pande said the Madhya Pradesh police are offering all help to the Uttar Pradesh police to nab the fugitive.

The development comes after the Uttar Pradesh Police sought the MP police help in hunting down Dubey.

The possibility of Dubey slipping into the infamous ravines of Chambal can not be ruled out. Posters of the most wanted criminal have already appeared in public places in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts. The award on Dubey''s head has been raised to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh Police teams have been combing areas under their jurisdiction.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had inputs that Dubey could try to enter Madhya Pradesh via Rajasthan too.

Director General of Madhya Pradesh Police Vivek Johri on Monday ordered screening of all vehicles crossing the MP-UP border at all points.

The search started in the ravines of Chambal as Vikas Dubey had spent time in Gwalior in the past while absconding from Uttar Pradesh.

ADGP (Gwalior Range) Rajababu Singh says his batchmate in Kanpur, ADG Jaynarayan Singh had suspected the gangster could seek help from the network of criminals operating in both states.

Madhya Pradesh police are said to be scanning phone call details of some of them to check if Dubey had any associates operating in Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS