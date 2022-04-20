MP Home Minister ready to volunteer for Corona vax trial

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, even as the third phase of Corona vaccine trial is underway, state Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has expressed his willingness to become a volunteer for the vaccine trial when it comes to finding a solution for the shortage of volunteers.

Talking to reporters, he said, "I am ready to become a volunteer for the Coronavirus vaccine trial. I will talk to the doctors today. If people like us come forward, other people will also be motivated."

It may be recalled that trials are on for the third phase of Corona vaccine in the state.

At present, the trial is happening in the People's Medical College. The fact of a shortage of volunteers of trials has recently come to light.

--IANS