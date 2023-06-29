MP Government To Include Savarkar's Biography As Compulsory Subject In School Syllabus

Bhopal: The Government of Madhya Pradesh has decided to include Veer Savarkar's biography as a compulsory subject for students of the state board along with Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, the state education minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Thursday.

The state minister Parmar, while speaking to ANI said that the Madhya Pradesh government also has decided to include the biographies of Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and others as a subject.

"Unfortunately, Congress did not teach about the true revolutionaries of India. We will include biographies of true heroes and the new syllabus will include Veer Savarkar, Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others," the minister said.

The details of the process for the implementation are yet to be made public.

However, Congress has hit out at the BJP-led state government over its decision to include Savarakar in the state board syllabus.

"It is unfortunate that they want to include Savarkar. He apologized to the British and including him in the syllabus is an insult to freedom fighters," Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood said while talking to ANI.

The move comes before the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections that would be held around November 2023.

Prior to this, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to include Veer Savarkar's biography as a compulsory subject for students of the state board.

According to an official statement from the UP Chief Minister's office, the board has expanded its curriculum to include the life stories of 50 more great men.

Notably, the UP board syllabus has undergone a significant revision.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has included his life story in his curriculum to introduce the children of the state to the country's great men, revolutionaries, freedom fighters, social reformers, historians and great personalities who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence," the statement said.

The revised syllabus will be included in the curriculum starting in July in schools. This subject has been made compulsory for all schools and it is mandatory for the students to pass in this subject. —ANI