MP Gearing Up For IIFA Awards

Bhopal: For the first time ever, the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremonies are to be conducted in Madhya Pradesh!

It was officially learnt that the IIFA's 21st edition will be held in this City of Lakes on March 21 and in the state's commercial capital Indore on March 27 and 29. Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and the exquisite Jacqueline Fernandez announced the much-awaited dates during a curtain-raiser on Monday at the imposing Minto Hall here in the presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The IIFA honours vis-a-vis music, entertainment and film-making shall be hosted by actors Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline and Katrina Kaif along with Khan.

While sharing the engrossing story behind IIFA's 'coming' to this state, the Chief Minister averred, "The organisers made the right choice at the right time. There is of course no sea in landlocked Madhya Pradesh, but more than that we have heritage, national parks and – most importantly – peace-loving, simple and hardworking folk. Our state is adivasi-dominated; in fact that characteristic identifies us and a tribal museum is located here." He dedicated the Awards to the youth, purchased the first ticket and underlined the crucial fact that IIFA is also an economic activity. "Transforming Madhya Pradesh's profile is the primary objective. It should be compared with excellent states and our cities with developed ones. About one-and-a-half decades earlier, I was introduced to IIFA while serving as Union Industry Minister and on this day the outcome has been achieved. India is known for its diversity and Madhya Pradesh has the highest. We are no less than any other state in terms of fraternity, unity and green cover. The IIFA Awards shall serve as nothing short of a gateway for the entertainment industry to rightly identify Madhya Pradesh," Mr Nath observed. More UNI