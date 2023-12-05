    Menu
    MP Cong chief Kamal Nath may resign from post, likely to meet Kharge today

    Pankaj Sharma
    December5/ 2023
    Kamal Nath Contemplates Resignation: Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Faces Leadership Upset After Electoral Setback and Bloc Discord.

    Kamal Nath

    New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is likely to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday and may tender his resignation from the post following the party's debacle in the assembly elections, sources said.

    Winning 163 seats, the BJP got two-thirds majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress bagged 66 seats. The polls were held last month and votes counted on Sunday.

    Nath is likely to meet Kharge on Tuesday and could be asked to resign as party state unit chief, the sources said on Monday and added that the Congress leadership is also upset over Nath's remarks against many leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, over seat sharing.

    While the Samajwadi Party was asking for only four to six seats, the JD(U) only one seat in Madhya Pradesh, to which Nath did not agree and peeved the leaders of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    The sources said the Congress leadership is also reportedly upset over Nath not meeting party leaders and workers, but meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

    —PTI

