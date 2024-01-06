MP CM Yadav Attends Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony Of 'Gurukulam Evam Acharyakulam' In Haridwar, Urges Ramdev To Open Gurukul In State

Haridwar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday attended the foundation stone laying program of 'Gurukulam Evam Acharyakulam' at Swami Darshanand Gurukul Mahavidyalaya in Haridwar and urged swami Ramdev to establish a Gurukul in the state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of 'Gurukulam Evam Acharyakulam' in Haridwar and stated that at a time when moral values are deteriorating due to imitation of foreign culture, Gurukuls must come forward to provide modern education while incorporating moral values among the youth.

During this, CM Yadav said, "Today, I along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the foundation stone laying program organised by Swami Ramdev in Haridwar. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and all of us together inaugurated a big and new project of Gurukul here. I extend my greetings on this occasion."

"Maharishi Darshanand and Patanjali have a glorious history, that is why I asked Swami Ramdev to come to Madhya Pradesh and establish a new Gurukul in the state. Hoist the flag of Indian Sanatan culture through Yoga, Ayurveda and other disciplines. We will welcome them in the state," he added. Meanwhile, talking about consecration of Ayodhya Ram temple, Yadav says that they all are waiting for January 22 when Lord Ram will reside in Ayodhya temple. On the other hand, Union Minister Singh wrote on X, "Attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Gurukulam Evam Acharyakulam' in Haridwar today. We need more such Gurukuls in New India to protect cultural heritage while providing modern education." The Government led by PM Modi is working towards cultural development that is beyond cultural preservation, so that future generations can be proud of the culture of the country, he further wrote. —ANI