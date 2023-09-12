    Menu
    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has huge approval ratings even after 20 yrs in power

    Pankaj Sharma
    September12/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's high ratings even after being in power for almost 20 years is a huge thing, as per the IANS/CVoter Anger Index in the poll-bound states.

    The only other CM to have that long stint and popular ratings is Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The challenge for BJP in MP is the anti-incumbency against sitting MLAs. A large number of them have won multiple terms and people are showing fatigue.

    The fatigue is not against leadership, but against the elected representatives. The fact that the state BJP is also facing problems due to the imports from Congress is adding fuel to fire.

    The BJP imported a big number of MLAs from Jyotiraditya Scindia camp and they are unable to gel in with the BJP rank and file in Chambal and Baghelkhand regions, causing huge anti-incumbency sentiment.

    —IANS

