MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Seen Contemplating On Ganga Bank In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was spotted contemplating on the bank of Ganga river in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning.

CM Chouhan shared a picture of him on X (formerly twitter) in which he was seen sitting on a rock at the bank of Ganga river and making notes.

"Ganga is the virtuous flow of Indian culture; this culture will guide the world humanity burning in the fire of materialism on the path of eternal peace," the chief minister wrote on X with his picture. Earlier on Monday, after the announcement of poll date and the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s fourth list of 57 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls, CM Chouhan had extended his gratitude to BJP's central leadership and also told ANI about his visit to Haridwar and Rishikesh. "I am going to Haridwar and Rishikesh on Monday. On Tuesday, I will meet and contemplate throughout the day. After that I will return on Wednesday morning to the state and we will engage in the election campaign with full force." CM Chouhan said.

After the announcement of the assembly elections date on Monday, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest again from his traditional seat of Budhni.

The list of 57 candidates includes the names of 24 state cabinet ministers, including CM in which a some prominent name are Narottam Mishra, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Bhupendra Singh, Govind Singh Rajput, Gopal Bhargava, Rajendra Shukla, Prabhuram Choudhary, Vishwas Sarang, Tulsi Ram Silavat, Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang and Omprakash Sakhlecha

CM Chouhan said, "Another list of Bharatiya Janata Party has been released. I am grateful to the central leadership. The names declared in the list are in accordance with the recommendations sent by the state. Now out of our total 230 candidates, 136 have been declared and the rest of the list will also come soon." The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the state assembly poll. The election would be conducted here in one phase on November 17 and the counting would be done on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll date in the state. —ANI