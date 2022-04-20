MP CM Chauhan Visits Governor Lalji Tandon In Hospital

Lucknow: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan on Tuesday visited Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who has been hospitalised at Lucknow''s Medanta Hospital.

The MP chief minister was accompanied by state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Organising Secretary Suhas Bhagat.

The chief minister arrived in a special plane on Tuesday afternoon and went straight to the hospital.

Tandon, 85, is on ventilator after suffering from fever and complications related to a urinary tract infection. Tandon underwent emergency surgery on Monday for internal bleeding in his stomach.

Doctors have described his condition as serious but under control. Earlier in the day, UP law minister Brijesh Pathak went to the Medanta hospital to meet the ailing leader. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad also visited the MP Governor. --IANS