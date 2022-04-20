Move over Kalank, Karan Johar just announced Kareena's Takht and it's the huge!

New Delhi: After being the helmer of one of the most awaited multi-starrer war film 'Kalank' among his many projects, ace filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next directorial and it's huge!

Titled 'Takht', the period drama will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

The 46-year-old Bollywood filmmaker took to social media to make the revelation. He wrote, "An incredible story embedded in history...An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne... A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession...TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE....@dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18"

n his next tweet, KJo announced the star cast of the magnum-opus, writing, "I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of #TAKHT @RanveerOfficial #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @psbhumi #JanhviKapoor @AnilKapoor #HirooYashJohar @apoorvamehta18 @sumit_roy_ @hussainhaidry"

After helming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Karan will be donning the director's hat for 'Takht' after two years.

The flick will hit the theatres in 2020.