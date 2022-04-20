Move over girl BFFs, say hello to Ranbir, Ranveer's `bromance`

New Delhi: Move over girl BFF's. Boys at B-Town are making sure that it's not just the women alone who have all the fun. It was Arjun Kapoor's 30th birthday bash few days back, and all the A-listers of B-Town were seen in full attendance - Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor among others. And when we speak of Arjun, how can Ranveer Singh miss the party? But no, this time their bromance was not the highlight of the birthday bash. The star attraction was the bonding of Ranveer and Ranbir Kapoor at the birthday. The two R's of Tinsel town gelled very well and partied like no other. Now, one may recall that Ranbir was dating Deepika Padukone, who is now rumoured to be seeing Ranveer. If one expected any sort of cold shoulders between the two actors- there seemed to be none. As is evident from the cozy pictures that are in circulation on social media. Ranbir was present with his alleged girlfriend Katrina Kaif who too had her share of fun. Karan Johar shared some candid pictures of their fun-filled moments. Well, are Ranbir and Ranveer the new BFF alert in Bollywood?