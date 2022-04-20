Mounted Police Barred In Private Functions

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has prohibited mounted police in private occasions, strictly restricting them to government functions.

According to an order issued by the state government on January 21, mounted police will not be allowed in private functions such as weddings, birthday parties or any other private occasion.

ADG Bijay Kumar Maurya issued the order to SPs of various districts and ADGs of Police Academy in Moradabad and Sitapur, directing them to ensure that the order is in place in Uttar Pradesh. Mounted police units are those who patrol on horseback or camelback in certain areas. They are generally employed in crowd control because of their mobile mass and height advantage.

Such units were increasingly seen during the British Rule in India.

Mounted police units are still used by Gujarat Police, Kolkata Police, Kerala Police and Karnataka Police.