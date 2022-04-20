Mountaineers, Trekkers To Be Given Location Tracing Wristbands In Uttarakhand

Mountaineers and trekkers in Uttarakhand will be given a wristband which will help in finding their location through satellites, officials said on Thursday.Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said the wristbands will be of help during search operations, as he issued directions to this effect to officials at a review meeting of the Tourism Department on Thursday.He asked the officials to also take other measures to ensure the safety of mountaineers and trekkers.Sandhu also told the officials to prepare plans based on the state"s potential in off-season tourism and pace up construction of helipads and heliports, saying boosting connectivity is a prerequisite for it.He also asked the officials to create drinking water and toilet facilities every 20-30 kilometres on the chardham yatra route. —PTI