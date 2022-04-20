Mountain Biking Event To Promote Ukhand As Tourism Adventure

Dehradun: Uttarakhands premier mountain biking event Himalayan MTB championship will begin in Nainital on April 8 with 50 cyclists from 10-15 countries likely to participate in the race organised to promote the hill state as an adventure tourism destination.

Participants from 10-15 countries will cover a distance of 884 kilometres. Starting from Nainital, they will pass through the picturesque terrain of Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Karnprayag, Guptapakashi, Tehri and Chinyalisaur.

The event will conclude in Mussoorie on April 16.

Only those cyclists who meet the strict fitness standards will be picked for the race, a press release from the promoters of the event said.

Jointly organised by the Cycling Federation of India and the state Tourism department, this is the third edition of the event, which will not only boost adventure tourism in the state, but also spread the message of a safe Uttarakhand in the country and abroad, R K Joshi, Infrastructure Director, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, said.

A qualifying race will be held in Nainital, a day before the main event. PTI