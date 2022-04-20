Mount Abu coldest place in Rajasthan at minus 4 degrees Celsius

Jaipur: Mercury dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Mount Abu, the sole hill station in the desert state, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Monday.

In the plains, Churu and Bhilwara were recorded as the coldest places with 3.4 degrees, according to the Met department here.

The night temperature in the state settled below 10 degrees Celsius.

Pilani, Sikar, Vanasthali, Eranpura Road (Pali), Chittorgarh, Karauli, Alwar and Bikaner recorded a minimum of 3.9, 4.5, 4.8, 5, 5.1, 6.3, 6.4 and 6.6 degrees whereas the night temperature in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Barmer was 7, 7.3, 7.7, 8.1, 8.4 and 9.3 degrees respectively. —PTI