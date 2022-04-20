Mouni Roy travels from UAE post 4 months of lockdown

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who was stranded in UAE during the coronavirus lockdown, has finally been able to fly.

On Monday, Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared a boomerang video in which we can see her sitting in a flight, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves. She travelled to London for work, said reports.

Mouni flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photo shoot, and stayed with an old friend there.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji''s "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

--IANS