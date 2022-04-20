Mouni Roy flaunts perfect curves in striped bikini

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy on Saturday posted a stunning bikini picture, captioning an outline of her weekend plans with the image.

Mouni's new Instagram image captures her lounging on a reclining chair. She flaunts perfect curves in multi-coloured striped bikini.

"Saturdays for siestas Sundays for cuddles," Mouni captioned the image, which garnered over 435,500 likes within a couple of hours.

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

—IANS