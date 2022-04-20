MoU Signed With Sydney University To Promote Ayurveda

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Western Sydney University, Australia aimed at promoting collaboration in research and developing guidelines for integrating Ayurveda principles with modern medicine.

Professor Barney Glover, Vice Chancellor of Western Sydney University, Australia and Prof Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) signed the MoU on Friday during the visit of the delegation led by Dan Tehan, Minister for Education, Australian government.

The memorandum was agreed and exchanged on the occasion of the event ''India- Australia International Education and Research Workshop'' held at the Ambedkar International Centre here.

"Combining data-driven precision-based technologies and Ayurvedic medicine will be a valuable contribution to the current goals for providing a better and safe health care system to the Universe, specifically towards developing a safe and effective integration of traditional and complementary medicine," said Professor Glover.

Complementing the traditional Ayurveda medicine with conventional concepts of modern medicine is expected in generating scientific evidences that further help in contributing to the global healthcare, a statement issued at the workshop said.

"Both institutions are committed to take the collaboration to the next higher level by identifying specific areas for collaboration in education, research and practices of traditional medicine while ensuring the quality standards and also by encouraging investment in traditional medicine related infrastructure," it said.

India is a priority country among Australia''s international partnerships. The memorandum is another milestone in the history of health care industry, the statement. said.